Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,853 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.49% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

NXTG opened at $74.16 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

