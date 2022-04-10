Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 8,670 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 365,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 71,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.58. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.80 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

