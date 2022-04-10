Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TransUnion by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,383,000 after buying an additional 203,059 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TransUnion by 6.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,723,000 after buying an additional 230,285 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in TransUnion by 50.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,204,000 after buying an additional 943,289 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in TransUnion by 6.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,606,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,755,000 after buying an additional 165,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TransUnion by 54.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,129,000 after buying an additional 802,342 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRU opened at $96.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.47 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

TransUnion Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

