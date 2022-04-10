Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.19. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $84.73 and a 52 week high of $98.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

