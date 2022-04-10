Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 368,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $37,052,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 401.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 265,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 212,658 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 92.8% during the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 44,824 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.