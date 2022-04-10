Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $622,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,423 shares of company stock worth $58,266,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.70. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.61.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

