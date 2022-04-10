Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.28% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,841,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,458,000 after purchasing an additional 132,110 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 388,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 100,094 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 612.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,095,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after buying an additional 30,734 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $31.96.

