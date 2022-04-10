Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.13 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

