Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,832 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 12.94% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Shares of UAPR stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.