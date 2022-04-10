Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 19,427 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 53,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 58,147 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $36.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

