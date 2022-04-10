Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 8,617 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after buying an additional 805,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after buying an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,067,000 after buying an additional 625,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after buying an additional 1,477,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after buying an additional 3,515,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $34.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 137.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

