Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,131 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $65.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $68.08.

