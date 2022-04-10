Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,582 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,633 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Autodesk by 154.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 14.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after buying an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $233,355,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $123,224,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $202.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.70 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.29 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

