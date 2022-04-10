Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,148 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after buying an additional 158,854 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after buying an additional 143,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 385.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,930,000 after buying an additional 140,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.27. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.67 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.28.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

