Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,313 Shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 13.74% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,699,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIVA opened at $23.23 on Friday. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13.

