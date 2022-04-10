Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 59,742 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,742 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.60% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

