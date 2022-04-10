Conflux Network (CFX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,210.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.89 or 0.07566515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.07 or 0.00260765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.29 or 0.00756414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00095194 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.97 or 0.00563761 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.21 or 0.00381919 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

