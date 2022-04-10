Contentos (COS) One Day Volume Hits $22.58 Million

Contentos (COS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a market cap of $67.58 million and $22.58 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Contentos has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,931,243,928 coins and its circulating supply is 4,014,518,258 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

