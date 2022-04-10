Contrasting HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HubSpot and Magic Software Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 1 19 1 3.00 Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

HubSpot currently has a consensus price target of $734.43, suggesting a potential upside of 67.66%. Given HubSpot’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe HubSpot is more favorable than Magic Software Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

HubSpot has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HubSpot and Magic Software Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $1.30 billion 15.91 -$77.84 million ($1.67) -262.30 Magic Software Enterprises $480.33 million 1.79 $29.33 million $0.51 34.39

Magic Software Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HubSpot. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magic Software Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and Magic Software Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -5.98% -7.63% -3.05% Magic Software Enterprises 5.27% 17.02% 9.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of HubSpot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HubSpot beats Magic Software Enterprises on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc. develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Magic Software Enterprises (Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining high-end and mainframe-grade business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; Magic xpc, a hybrid integration platform as a service; Magic SmartUX, a mobile development application platform; and FactoryEye for virtualization of production data. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast management. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, and industrial sectors; and public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

