Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,028 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.24% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 166.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 67,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 30.4% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 79,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 18,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $732,000.

NASDAQ:GLDI opened at $8.55 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47.

