CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,523 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of CrowdStrike worth $127,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,638,000 after acquiring an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,003,000 after acquiring an additional 428,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,508,000 after acquiring an additional 314,958 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.03.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,729,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

