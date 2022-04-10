Crust (CRU) Achieves Market Cap of $74.00 Million

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

