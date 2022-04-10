Cryptex Finance Price Hits $6.68 (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.68 or 0.00015842 BTC on exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a market cap of $19.59 million and $1.05 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00035419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00105892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Cryptex Finance

CTX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,932,613 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

