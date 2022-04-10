CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in CSX by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 89.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 38,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. 11,181,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,613,563. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

