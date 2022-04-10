Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Reaches $119.94 on Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $119.94 or 0.00277407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $34,045.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006958 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.67 or 0.00267523 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 273.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

