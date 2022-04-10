DAO Maker (DAO) Hits Market Capitalization of $173.14 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00005777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $173.14 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00046246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.08 or 0.07653472 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,820.15 or 0.99913197 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,934,849 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.