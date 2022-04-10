DAOventures Reaches Market Capitalization of $322,156.10 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAOventures has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $322,156.10 and approximately $897.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006470 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003066 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

