DDKoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,255.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $248,760.62 and approximately $4,255.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00221792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007576 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005709 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005148 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000813 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002249 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

