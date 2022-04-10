Decentral Games (DG) Market Cap Achieves $99.42 Million

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $99.42 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.95 or 0.07497885 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,023.95 or 0.99682355 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 480,409,663 coins and its circulating supply is 476,150,058 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

