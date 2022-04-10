DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 15.8% Lower This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $578.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009549 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008749 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,665,838 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

