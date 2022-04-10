DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 104,784 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,784 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of Automatic Data Processing worth $100,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,734,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.71. 1,469,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,297. The company has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,948 shares of company stock worth $1,581,582 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

