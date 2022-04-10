DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 113,274 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,274 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.69% of Quanta Services worth $110,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,346,000 after acquiring an additional 407,330 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $133.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,012. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $137.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.73.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

