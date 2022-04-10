DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 183,500 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.13% of Qualtrics International worth $24,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 16,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

XM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.20. 908,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,186. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

