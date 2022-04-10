DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 22,976 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.53% of Masco worth $90,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Masco by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Masco by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Masco by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

MAS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

