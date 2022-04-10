DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,606,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,084 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $249,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Macquarie reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS remained flat at $$131.87 during trading on Friday. 6,701,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $190.40. The firm has a market cap of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

