DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,197,249 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,944,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197,249 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.0% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of Pfizer worth $401,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 204,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,612,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $311.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

