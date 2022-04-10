DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 21,555 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $24,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 22.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 19.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,504,000 after acquiring an additional 122,453 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Amphenol by 32.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,011,000 after acquiring an additional 436,795 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Amphenol by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 346,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.28. 1,652,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,652. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average is $78.96. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

