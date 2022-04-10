DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 283,233 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 283,233 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.16% of Plug Power worth $26,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

PLUG traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,234,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,692,776. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.48.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

