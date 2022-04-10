DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 9,246 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.25% of General Mills worth $101,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.17. 3,998,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,930. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,933 shares of company stock worth $3,731,426. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

