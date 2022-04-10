DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,462,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,923 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $107,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 217,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

GILD stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,653,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039,075. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

