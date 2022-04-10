DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.24% of Sempra worth $100,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.79. 1,235,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $170.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.27. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

