DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,303 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 50,733 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Express were worth $24,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,632,912,000 after acquiring an additional 220,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.70. 3,075,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,275. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.71.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

