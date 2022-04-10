DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $24.56 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,816 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of PACCAR worth $24,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 785.5% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 38,143 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in PACCAR by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,944. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

