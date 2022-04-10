DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $25.02 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,349 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Workday were worth $25,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Workday by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Workday by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Workday by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Workday by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.33.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $4.48 on Friday, hitting $228.77. 1,271,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,481. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,287.70 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.83 and a 200-day moving average of $257.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,597 shares of company stock worth $55,407,953 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.