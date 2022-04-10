DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $25.80 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,867 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,482 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FedEx were worth $25,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of FedEx by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 742,154 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,538. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.16 and its 200 day moving average is $235.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

