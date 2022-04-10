DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $75.02 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.27% of W.W. Grainger worth $75,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $518.55. 249,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.96. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $527.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.66%.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

