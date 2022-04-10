DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $76.97 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.16% of Agilent Technologies worth $76,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

A traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.06 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.83.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

