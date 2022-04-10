DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $89.16 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,453 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,106 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.24% of Electronic Arts worth $89,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after buying an additional 1,690,224 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after buying an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after buying an additional 1,281,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,024,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,330 shares of company stock worth $6,677,196. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.48. 1,282,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,305. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.29 and its 200 day moving average is $132.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

