DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $92.03 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 152,139 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $92,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $275.42. 1,397,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.05.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

