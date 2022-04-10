DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $99.58 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,785 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $99,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.18.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,143,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.28. The company has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

